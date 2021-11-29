CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton women's basketball team started the season off 8-0, but fell to Iowa Wesleyan 58-47 in a home non-conference game on Monday.
Addison Newbon led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points, while also pulling down six rebounds. Kaysie Newson scored 13 points, had three rebounds and three steals.
Culver-Stockton (8-1) will host MidAmerica Nazarene University on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in its next game
