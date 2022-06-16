CENTER, Mo. — Defense was one of Mark Twain’s strengths last season, helping the Tigers finish with their most wins since 2015.
The Tigers held opponents to under 10 points in six of their 12 games, earning five All-Conference selections.
Mark Twain has graduated three of those All-Conference players — outside linebacker Dawson Talbott, linebacker Trey Monroe and defensive back Landon Moss — and will have to have younger players fill those roles.
“We’ve got the potential to be a good team,” said Mark Twain head coach Austin Leake. “We just got to be disciplined, be physical and do things right and we’ll be there.”
The Tigers will be stout on the defensive line and will be bringing back All-Conference linemen Coleman Epperson and Clayton Turnbull.
Epperson will play nose tackle, with Turnbull and three other kids that will play the defensive end positions in a three-linemen front for Mark Twain.
“Coleman doesn’t look like an imposing kid,” Leake said. “He’s around 5’ 9” and weighs 185, but he had 27 tackles for a loss and six sacks last year and was All-State.”
Wyatt Evans will be one of the players used on the defensive line and said there are some underclassmen that can help out and fill roles on defense.
“The (7-on-7’s) are getting the younger guys a lot more experience than they would than just being at practice, because it’s real in-game stuff,” Evans said. “We got a lot of young new guys who are going to be good. Them being here is really helping them out and helping the team out.”
Evans added that the upperclassmen will have to fill in as leaders after losing seven seniors from last year’s team.
“A lot of guys will have to step into a leadership role because of the lack of it,” Evans said. “Losing (seven) really big parts of the team can really tear you up the next year.”
Linebacker is a position group the team will need younger players to step up with the loss of Monroe and Talbott.
Mark Twain did graduate Payton Hawkins, who was a starting safety on the team last year.
At defensive back, Mark Twain returns Conner Eckler, Lakoda Preston and Jaxen Lake.
“We lost a lot of key components in our linebacking corps, but I think if we are at weights every day and competing at 7-on-7’s we’ll be just fine,” Eckler said.
Eckler will also be the starting quarterback, but also took part in defensive drills during the 7-on-7’s at Palmyra High School on Monday.
“He’s a good player on both sides, for sure,” Leake said. “He’s a good athlete, good basketball player and good football player. He does a lot of things well.”
Leake said the 7-on-7’s at Palmyra High School have been great for the team.
“You are learning your pass routes,” Leake said. “We play a matchup zone coverage on defense and it helps out there because we are learning how to match up and how to read the offense’s routes. So all of that helps a lot.”
