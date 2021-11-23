PARIS, Mo. -- The Mark Twain boys basketball team defeated Paris 34-30 on the road on Tuesday night to kick off the season.
Tigers junior Jaxen Lake led the team in scoring with 15 points. Conner Eckler added seven points, while Lakoda Preston scored six points.
Mark Twain (1-0) will play at Palmyra (0-1) in its next game on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
