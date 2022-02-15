CANTON, Mo. -- Canton defeated Marion County 91-81 in overtime in Tuesday's boys basketball game.
Tigers junior Kyle Frazier led Canton in scoring with 27 points. Freshman Preston Brewer put up 22 points and senior Dalton Berhorst added 19 points.
Mustangs freshman Joey Lagemann scored a team-high 27 points. Senior Cooper Stotts added 18 points and freshman Caden Stotts racked up 18 points.
Canton (7-16) will play at Paris (2-18) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Marion County (5-16) will host South Shelby (9-14) in its next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
