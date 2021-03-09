Tigers baseball eager to play ball

CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain enters the 2021 baseball season short on varsity experience and eager to play after missing last season due to the pandemic.
Mark Twain head coach Karl Asbury has set three goals for his team this year.
"Goals (are) to play the game the right way, have fun and play with effort," Asbury said.
The Tigers will rely on a pair of juniors to lead their pitching staff, Jackson Jung and Chase Haner.
Haner and Jung rank among Mark Twain's top hitters, along with junior Payton Hawkins. Hawkins, Jung and junior Braden Wisdom are the top defensive players on the ball club.
Asbury said he does not have a specific team leader but have several players who lead by example.
"We are working on everything," Asbury said. "It is all very important. Fundamentals are a big key."
With only one senior on the team in Tyler Mickels, Mark Twain will have open competition for playing time as the Tigers prepare for the season.
"No starting lineups are set," Asbury said. "We are still trying to find spots that will work for the best."
The Tigers will open up the season at home on March 25, with Mark Twain hosting Missouri Military Academy at 5 p.m.
Asbury said he does not consider any particular team to be Mark Twain's top rival.
"It is tough to have rivals in baseball," Asbury said. "Players could play with one another on a summer team. The team in our district would, I guess, be our rivals."