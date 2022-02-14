HANNIBAL — Hannibal kept it close with Macon in Monday’s girls basketball game at Korf Gymnasium for three quarters.
It would be the fourth quarter where Macon would pull away, to secure a 47-28 win over the Lady Pirates.
“I was really pleased with the energy and effort that we showed tonight,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “That’s what we talked about before the game. Macon comes in with a lot of energy and is in your face, and that is kind of our Achilles’ heel. I thought we matched that and kind of got them on the ropes at times.”
Macon senior Lexi Miller scored almost 60% of the Tigerettes total points, coming away with 28 points and five rebounds.
“She is the real deal,” Cerven said. “She can get her shot from the outside. She can create for herself and end up at the hoop. She’s a really strong kid and can finish from wherever she takes her shot from.”
Both teams kept it close early on, with Macon taking a 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter with the help of seven points from junior Brooke Weimer.
Lady Pirates senior center Jade Thomas scored four points for Hannibal in the first quarter, while junior guard Kyliah French also hit a 3-pointer.
A bucket and a free throw from Hannibal freshman guard Mariah Mayfield narrowed Macon’s lead to just three points a few minutes into the second quarter.
However, back-to-back 3-pointers by Miller increased the Tigerettes lead to 19-10. Macon would enter halftime with a 21-12 lead.
The Lady Pirates opened up the second half with a free throw by Thomas and a bucket from junior Nora Hark to narrow Macon’s lead to six points.
Hannibal also had a spark from the bench in the second half when Zaria Reese and Abbie Martin entered the game.
“Those are two freshmen who have a lot of basketball in front of them and a lot of potential,” Cerven said. “They’ve contributed for us pretty heavily in the back half of the season because we lost some juniors due to sickness and injury ... I’m really excited and they are really stepping into the varsity game with how they contribute.”
Reese scored four points and had two rebounds off the bench, while Martin went 4-for-7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and had a rebound.
The Tigerettes answered with a 3-pointer by Weimer and would end the third quarter with a 29-19 lead.
The fourth quarter would be were Macon shut the door on Hannibal, with the Tigerettes outscoring the Lady Pirates by a 18-8 margin.
“Unfortunately, I think we got a little fatigued and that played into our decision-making late in the game,” Cerven said. “I think we played really great team basketball on offense and defense before we got tired.”
Hannibal (1-15) is back in action on Tuesday and will host Palmyra (16-7) at 6 p.m.
“It’s going to be a quick turnaround against another really well-coached team and a physical team,” Cerven said. “We’ll have to rest up tonight and get ourselves ready for senior night tomorrow.”
