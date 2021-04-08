Area high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday were postponed because of rain.
The Monroe City baseball game against North Shelby was postponed and moved to Monday. The Panthers will now play Marion County at Marion County High School on Friday.
Mark Twain's baseball game at Bowling Green was rescheduled to Friday, with first pitch at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers also announced they will make up their game at Elsberry on Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Canton's home baseball game against Louisiana has been pushed back to Friday.