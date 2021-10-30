WASHINGTON, Mo. -- The Hannibal cross country team competed in the district race Big Driver Golf Course in Washington on Saturday, with three runners qualifying for state.
Among the runners qualifying for the Class 4 state meet were Cameron Nichols, Xavier Damotte and Eli Hess. These three runners will compete in the state meet at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia on Friday at 9 a.m.
The Hannibal boys team placed fifth, just missing out qualifying for state as a team.
