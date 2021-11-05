COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal had three runners compete in the Class 4 state boys cross country meet on Friday.
Pirates junior Cameron Nichols had the highest finish, placing 73rd with a time of 17:09.8.
Hannibal junior Eli Hess placed 85th place and senior Xavier Damotte placed 132nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.