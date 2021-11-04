MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City softball team had three players named to the All-State Team by the Softball Coaches Association on Thursday.
Making the First Team was senior outfielder Carly Youngblood. Second Team selections included senior Mackenzie Moss as an infielder and freshman Audri Youngblood as a utility player.
Monroe City finished the season with a 11-8 record and fell to Clark County in the Class 2 District 5 semifinals.
