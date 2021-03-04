Three Lady Panthers earn All-District honors

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City placed three of its players on the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) Class 3 District 7 All-District Team on Thursday.
Senior forward Riley Quinn, senior guard Hallie Dyer and sophomore Haley Hagan were among the players earning All-District honors for the Lady Panthers.
South Callaway and South Shelby also put three players each on the Class 3 District 7 All-District team.
South Callaway placed senior guard Paige Clubb, senior forward Delaney Hortsman and junior guard Raegan Brown.
South Shelby placed sophomore guard Miranda Patterson, sophomore guard Kaylee Gaines and junior guard Emma Dovin.
Rounding out the Class 3 District 7 All-District team was Father Tolton senior forward Lizzy Wright.
Monroe City finished the 2020-21 season with a 23-3 record and advanced to the district championship game, where the Lady Panthers fell to South Callaway.