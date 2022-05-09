HANNIBAL — Three area golfers qualified for the state tournament on Monday, after their performances in the Class 2 District 2 meet at Norwoods Golf Course.
South Shelby won the meet with a score of 344, with 14 teams total competing.
Palmyra was sixth at 384, while Monroe City was 10th at 420.
Monroe City senior Kyle Hays placed 10th overall with an 86 to qualify for the state meet.
Palmyra had two state qualifiers, with senior Laydin Lochman finishing 20th with an 86 and freshman Jonas Janes finishing 15th with an 88.
The state tournament will be held from May 16-17 in Columbia.
