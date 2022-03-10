MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City High School senior Jack Thompson signed his national letter-of-intent to be part of Lindenwood University's cheerleading squad.
Thompson is still undecided on a major at Lindenwood.
"Back in the summer when we were going to practices, my coach had recommended Lindenwood," Thompson said. "In October, I went to a cheer clinic there and really enjoyed it. So once I applied and got an academic scholarship, they approached me and said we would love for you to come cheer for us. After all that, I signed with them."
During his time at Monroe City, Thompson was a cheerleader for football and basketball all four years.
Monroe City cheer coach Beth Carr said Thompson has done a great job of teaching younger cheerleaders the proper techniques and was a good motivator.
"He's been a great leader," Carr said. "He's been inspirational. He's always been the first one to step up and help (with) learning new skills and encouraging others to learn new things."
Practices were some of Thompson's favorite memories at Monroe City.
"We always goofed around and we always made sure that we gave 110% in everything," Thompson said. "It was just amazing and I will miss every single person who was on our squad."
During Monroe City basketball games, Thompson was known for doing cartwheels and backflips during cheer routines.
He learned those skills at Gem City Gymnastics and Tumbling, competing on their competitive cheerleading team.
"During my sophomore year of cheer, coach (Carr) also recommended that I go to Quincy and take tumbling lessons," Thompson said. "So I started and I was actually pretty good at it. Now I'm on the competitive cheerleading squad at Gem City."
Thompson served as a team captain for Monroe City in his senior season, along with Macyn Schwada and Sierra Beaver.
There was one routine that Thompson liked the best.
"My favorite routine was our prone full down," Thompson said. "We held them up with one leg and turned them around. It was so much fun."
