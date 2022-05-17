NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Defending Class 4 state champion and Hannibal sophomore Quinn Thomas tied for 23rd place in the 2022 MSHSAA Class 4 state golf tournament.
Overall, Thomas finished up shooting a 77 on the first day and a 83 on the second day.
Thomas finished the first day on Monday with a 5 under par, in a day that included back-to-back birdies and a double bogey on hole five.
On the second day, Thomas also had two birdies.
Thomas was the Class 4 state individual champion during his freshman season, and will have two more cracks at it during his high school career.
Monroe City senior Kyle Hays finished tied for 11th in the Class 2 state golf tournament. Hays shot an 87 on Monday and an 83 on Tuesday, with a combined score of 170.
Palmyra senior Laydin Lochman tied for 21st in the Class 2 state golf tournament. Lochman shot an 87 on Monday and an 88 on Tuesday, combining for a score of 175.
Palmyra freshman Jonas Janes tied for 54th place after shooting an 99 on Monday and an 96 on Tuesday, combining for a score of 195.
