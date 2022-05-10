WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal competed in the Class 4 District 2 boys golf meet at the Golf Club of Wentzville on Monday.
Sophomore Quinn Thomas qualified for the state meet, looking to defend his title from last year.
Ashlin Sharkey, Courtland Watson, Jack Parker and Jackson Karr fell short of the qualifying cut of 78.
The state golf meet will be held on Monday, May 16 through Tuesday, May 17 in Columbia.
