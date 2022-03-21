ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Hannibal opened up its boys golf season on Monday at Bogey Hills Golf Course, a new meet added to the schedule this year.
Defending Class 4 state champion Quinn Thomas took second place with a 4 over par 75.
Courtland Watson took ninth with a 87. Ashlin Sharkey shot a 94, Jackson Carr shot a 96 and Jack Parker shot a 99.
Up next for Hannibal is the home opening meet on Monday at Norwoods Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.