JOPLIN, Mo. -- To hear Quinn Thomas describe his opening round of the Class 4 boys state golf tournament, you might think the Hannibal freshman rode a roller coaster around Twin Hills Golf Course.
“It started out pretty good, got worse, got better, then it got pretty bad at the end,” Thomas said.
Level everything out and it turned into a solid day.
Thomas shot an even-par 72 Monday, leaving him one stroke off the individual lead heading into the final 18 holes Tuesday. Springfield Glendale’s Max Bowman made a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole – his last hole of the day -- to get to 1-under 71.
Thomas is tied with Webster Groves’ Dean Schwager, while the Statesmen’s Max Boland is just a stroke back. Hannibal’s Jonathan Parker is tied for 30th after shooting an 80.
“Overall, I’d say the day went pretty good,” Thomas said. “I hit my wedges pretty good. I had three birdies I made where I was 50 yards and in and put it close. And I putted pretty decent.”
The forecast calls for a 70-percent chance of rain Tuesday, which should make conditions similar to the opening round and continue rendering the course soft.
“The course is pretty muddy,” Thomas said. “The fairways were pretty muddy.”
Still, Thomas navigated the conditions quite well. He opened his round with a birdie on the par-5 10th and another on the par-4 12th. He followed up a bogey on No. 13 with another birdie on the par-3 14th.
“It gave me a good mindset for the whole day,” Thomas said. “It poured me in the right direction for the whole day.”
Thomas made the turn at even-par 36, but kickstarted his final nine with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, which are both par-4s. After bogeys at Nos. 4 and 6, Thomas finished his round with three straight pars to give himself a legitimate chance at the championship.
“I approach (Tuesday) more of like a prove myself day where I can just go low even in the middle of heated competition,” Thomas said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
In the Class 2 tournament at Silo Ridge Golf Course in Sedalia, Palmyra had two players land in the top 10 after the first round as the Panthers positioned themselves to fight for a top-three spot.
Jacob Webster shot an 80 and is tied for sixth, while Laydin Lochman posted an 81 and sits in eighth. The Panthers posted a 352 team score in rainy, windy conditions. Brady Shively added a 95 and Elijah Edwards shot a 96.
Monroe City’s Logan Buhlig is tied with Webster with an 80, while Monroe City’s Kyle Hays shot a 100. Highland’s Kyle Benson posted a 102.
At the Class 1 tournament at Fremont Hills Country Club in Nixa, South Shelby’s is Casen Glover tied for 10th with an 81 and Canton’s Trevor Biggerstaff shot an 84 and is tied for 18th.