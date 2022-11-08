It's never an easy task to win a World Series.
The Red Sox went 86 years between championships before winning in 2004 and three times since then. The White Sox went 88 years and the Cubs went 108 years without a World Series title until finally breaking through in 2005 and 2016.
Prior to Saturday, the World Series championship had eluded longtime manager Dusty Baker, who has guided the Giants, Cubs, Reds, Nationals and Astros to the postseason.
Baker is ninth on the all-time manager wins list, has made the postseason 12 times, a three-time Manager of the Year and was the first manager to take five different organizations to the playoffs.
Baker's team have been eliminated in the first round seven different times, and another time in a play-in game.
The 2002 Giants had a five-run lead and were five outs away from a World Series championship in Game 6 before the bullpen blew it and Baker's team ultimately lost to the Angels in Game 7.
Baker was the Cubs manager the next season and his team had a 3-1 lead over the Marlins in the National League Championship Series. Rather if it was poor play, bad luck or Steve Bartman, Baker's Cubs lost the next three games and the Marlins went on to win the 2003 World Series over the Yankees.
Baker also guided the Astros to the World Series last season, but the Braves would win the 2021 World Series in six games to deny Baker once again.
Despite all of the disappointment, Baker never gave up and finally got his World Series championship this season after 25 season as a skipper.
Other Astros also ended long streaks of futility.
Justin Verlander has plenty of accomplishments to hang his hat on, but had never won a World Series game prior to winning Game 5 this season, his ninth career World Series start.
Verlander is likely headed to his third career Cy Young Award and headed to Cooperstown five years after he retires. He has a player option for 2023 and Houston is motivated to keep him.
Resiliency was also shown by Trey Mancini, who came back from cancer last season and was traded from the Orioles to the Astros during the trading deadline to earn his first ring.
Only five players remain from the 2017 Astros team that won the organization's first World Series. Since then, the organization has faced a lot of criticism over a sign-stealing scandal from that season.
The Astros have developed Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia and Christian Javier since their first championship, who had no ties to the scandal.
Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman have been the faces of the franchise during this run and may have silenced their critics with a second title in 2022 after the Astros were upset in 2019 and 2021.
Regardless, the Astros are going to be remembered as one of the top teams of the past half-decade or so.
The Phillies season is also a lesson in perseverance, with many counting them out before Memorial Day after a slow start.
Philadelphia signed Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in the offseason and had high expectations going into the season. After a 22-29, the Phillies decided to fire Joe Girardi and elevate Rob Thomson to manager.
Under Thomson, the Phillies finished 65-46 and finished one game ahead of the Brewers at 87-75 to get the National League's final wild card spot.
The Phillies had to deal with a long-term absence of Bryce Harper, who missed 63 games because of a partially torn UCL and came back in late August. He was unable to throw and was relegated to a designated hitter in his return, but avoided a season-ending Tommy John surgery to come back for the stretch run.
Although Harper struggled in his immediate return from the injured list, he hit six home runs and had 13 RBIs in October.
I did not think the Phillies would get past the Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. Then, Philadelphia had a six-run outburst in the ninth inning to come back to beat St. Louis.
The Phillies then took out the defending champion Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the Division Series.
Then, the Phillies defeated the Padres 4-1 in the Championship Series.
Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the World Series before falling to Houston in three straight games.
Strikeouts ultimately doomed the Phillies, who set a World Series record with 71 strikeouts.
The same lessons taken from the World Series can easily translate to sports at the high school level.
The Canton Lady Tigers had to overcome adversity on its way to the Class 1 state softball title, its second in team history.
It took Canton nine innings to defeat North Shelby and win the district championship. Then, Canton took out the La Plata team that eliminated them the previous two seasons.
Finally, Canton had to rally back to win the state semifinal game against Marion C. Early and the state championship game against an undefeated Polo team.
Or it could translate into what the Hannibal football team did in its first district playoff game last Friday, when it shellacked Warrenton 62-7 minus Aneyas Williams.
