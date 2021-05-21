PALMYRA, Mo. — Going into Friday’s Class 3 District 7 semifinal, Monroe City had lost to Clark County in two previous games this season. This time was different with Monroe City defeating Clark County 7-5 to advance to the district final. “It could had been easy to bow down, tuck our tails between our legs and give in,” said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. “These guys aren’t like that. They’ve been working their tails off all year long.” It looked like it might be the same old song and dance early on with the Indians retiring the Panthers in order to open the game and scoring a run from a double by Zander Johnson in the bottom half of the frame. Instead, Monroe City struck back in the third inning to score three runs. Center fielder Ashton Wallace came through with a two-out, two-RBI double to score Carter Jones and Brady Jones. Then, Owen Fuemmeler would score on an error to put the Panthers up 3-1. “That was really big because I struck out in the at bat before,” said Monroe City starting pitcher Bo Patterson. “It was a key hit in the game.” Monroe City’s lead would only last until the bottom of the fourth when Clark County scored four runs off of one hit, two walks and three errors. Indians shortstop Lucus Eddleman and second baseman Elija Elam both came through with RBIs to help give Clark County a 5-3 lead. Patterson said he needed to bear down to limit the damage and get through the fourth inning. “I just took a deep breath before each pitch and thought every pitch through,” Patterson said. Patterson would not give up anymore runs for the remainder of the game. He would pitch a complete game with eight strikeouts, while allowing three hits, three walks and two earned runs. “Bo probably pitched his best game of the year,” Vanlandingham said. “We had a good scouting report since we already played them twice. He was hitting really good spots and the defense was making plays behind him.” Monroe City would tie the game up in the fifth inning when third baseman Gavin Mudd hit an RBI double to drive in Wallace and Landin Friday hit a RBI groundout to drive in Blake Yager. The Panthers took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Patterson drove in Brady Jones and catcher Jon Galland singled to drive in Owen Fuemmeler. “We came up with a lot of key hits (against Clark County),” Vanlandingham said. “During the season, that’s kind of what we’ve been missing and we had a couple of them this game.” Gabriel Howe started the game for Clark County and had a no-decision after going 3.1 innings with six strikeouts, while allowing two hits, four walks and two earned runs. Carter Briscoe would be the losing pitcher after going 2.2 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing five hits and four earned runs. Wallace finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, a run, a stolen base and two RBIs. Brady Jones went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs.
