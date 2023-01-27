HANNIBAL -- A rough third quarter doomed Hannibal's chances against North Central Missouri Conference power Kirksville, who defeated the Pirates 60-45 at Korf Gymnasium on Friday night.
Pirates head coach Marty Hull told his team after the game they out-played Kirksville for three quarters, but the poor third quarter cost them the game.
"Overall, I'm pretty happy because (Kirksville) should be a state-ranked team," Hull said. "I thought we played right with them. I told the boys even with all of our injuries, we still have a good scene. We could still be really good if we can put it together for four quarters."
The game was back-and-forth throughout most of the first half, with several lead changes.
With the game tied at 11-11, Hannibal junior Thomas Janes drained a 3-pointer with seconds remaining in the first quarter to give the Pirates a 14-11 lead going into the second quarter.
It was more of the same during the second quarter with Hannibal holding a slim 24-23 lead going into halftime.
Kirksville took control during the third quarter, with the Tigers outscoring the Pirates by a 20-2 margin.
"Personally I thought we were playing too fast," Hull said. "(Tigers head coach) Tyler Martin did a good job and made some good adjustments against our 3-2 where they got some easier looks out of that. They sped us up too much and we weren't as organized and didn't play as well during that third quarter."
The Tigers were aided by senior guard Isaac Danielson, who scored nine points in the third quarter after being shut out in the second quarter.
Kirksville senior Keaton Anderson scored a game-high 16 points, with sophomore Cole Kelly adding 14 points. Danielson finished with 12 points.
"They have two of the better players in the conference with Danielson and Anderson," Hull said. "Cole (Kelly) is just a good compliment to those two. They've got three really good guards and a big that takes up a lot of room at 6' 6"."
Hannibal junior C.J. Anderson scored a team-high 14 points, with nine of them coming in the fourth quarter.
"That's the C.J. Anderson we wanted all year and moving forward we need him to play like that," Hull said. "I thought he was aggressive offensively on the perimeter. We put him on the post to try to get a mismatch against a good strong kid. We got some good looks there."
Hannibal tried some new plays later in the game.
"We ran a new offense my wife gave me that we used a couple of times," Hull said. "We got some good 3-pointers and some good post looks (with it)."
Pirates junior Thomas Janes added 10 points, while senior Dae'Shon Glasgow racked up eight points.
Up next for Hannibal (7-11) is a road game against conference rival Moberly (2-14) on Tuesday.
"We are going to rest tomorrow after a good hard physical game like this," Hull said. "We'll plan on Monday and go about 50% and try to correct some things. We'll watch about half of Kirksville film and half of Moberly just for a refreshers. It's been a minute since we've played Moberly."
