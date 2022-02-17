Sports has long been an escape to distract the problems of everyday life.
No one wants to think about business or league politics when they set down to watch their favorite team play a game or buy tickets to attend a game.
Yet, two big headlines in the past week have given me an ugly reminder of the business side of sports -- the MLB lockout that is threatening the start of spring training and seeing evil comic book villian and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke lift the Lombardi Trophy last Sunday.
As someone who has been a lifelong fan of St. Louis sports, seeing the Rams win the Super Bowl re-opened old wounds of losing professional football. It was worse than seeing the Blackhawks eliminate the Blues or the Cubs eliminate the Cardinals out of the playoffs.
Not that I have anything against Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp or Matthew Stafford. They went out and earned the Super Bowl championship.
My beef is with Kroenke, who negotiated in bad faith with St. Louis and trashed his home state on his way to Los Angeles just to raise the franchise value of the Rams.
Not to mention he tanked the Rams for the last few years they were in St. Louis, a practice that has become more prevalent in professional sports in recent years.
What a legacy to leave for someone who was named after Cardinals Hall of Famers Stan Musial and Enos Slaughter.
The city of St. Louis has had a rough go with the NFL, losing the football Cardinals in the late 1980s and striking out on an expansion team in the early 1990s before getting the Rams for 21 seasons.
St. Louis is hardly the only market that's been stung by the NFL. Cities such as Baltimore, Cleveland, Houston, Memphis, San Diego, Oakland and even Los Angeles had to deal with the heartbreak of losing a team or being used as leverage for another franchise to get a sweet deal for public stadium funding.
More recently, the owners of the Buffalo Bills have threatened to move to San Antonio or Austin if the city of Buffalo doesn't come through with a new stadium.
The NFL's business model of extorting cities for public stadium funding and moving franchises like they are pieces on a chessboard has been all about greed and has somewhat dampened my interest in what I consider to be an exciting sport.
Greed is not limited to the NFL, it has been causing a lot of issues to Major League Baseball.
The MLB lockout is in its third month with negotiations going nowhere as mistrust has grown between the owners and the players union.
Issues such as player service manipulation time, teams tanking, salary arbitration and cutting down on minor league teams have created a wedge that commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark cannot seem to solve.
While the owners may have lost some money in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020 and limited fan seating during part of 2021, many teams signed nine-figure deals with free agents before the lockout went into effect last December.
Manfred has not endeared himself to baseball fans after his bumbling led to a shortened 60-game season in 2020 instead of what could had been an 100 or 120-game season. His rules on extra inning runners on second and seven-inning doubleheaders were perceived to be gimmicky.
There is still time to come to an agreement to have the first normal MLB season since 2019, but time is getting short.
The 1994 player's strike that canceled the World Series caused lasting damage that took a long time for MLB to recover from. They cannot afford a repeat of 1994 or when the NHL canceled the 2004-05 season due to labor strife.
Loyalty is rare in professional sports with players leaving as free agents or teams cutting players to save money. That's always going to be part of the game and fans accept it.
Moving franchises from cities and canceling games is something that burns bridges with fans.
At a time team owners are making record amounts of money, they should consider the fans are the reason they profit.
