St. Louis Cardinals play-by-play radio broadcaster John Rooney has been witness to lots of sports history during his career in the booth.
Rooney has called five World Series for three different organizations, plus called games for the Chicago Bulls during their first championship in the 1990-91 season.
"Well, you don't think about it, you enjoy it after it happens," Rooney said. "I was in Minnesota for one year and they beat the Cardinals in 1987. I went to the White Sox the next year and they won in 2005. The Cardinals won my first year in 2006, and again in 2011 and we went back in 2013. I was with the Bulls on a fill-in basis for their first championship, so it's a nice ring collection."
Besides that, Rooney has also broadcasted for the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team, several minor league teams and national sporting events such as NFL, NBA and college football games.
Rooney's broadcast career dates back to the mid-1970s and he was the emcee during the Cardinals Caravan visit to Hannibal-LaGrange University last Saturday.
"Now it's (close to) baseball season with the winter warmup and the caravan," Rooney said. "The teams are reporting in less than a month and we'll be doing games right at the end of February all the way into September and hopefully October."
Last season was the first season without Mike Shannon in the radio booth, with Ricky Horton taking over as Rooney's broadcast partner.
There was no shortage of historic moments for Rooney to call during the 2022 season; from clinching the National League Central Division title, the return of Albert Pujols and his 700th career home run and Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright making history as a battery.
"I was thinking about Albert and his home runs when he came back in spring training when they announced he was back to the Cardinals," Rooney said. "We thought eight to 10 home runs would be great. The question came up -- can he get to 700? You look at it realistically, it's possible, but not probable. Well, he did it."
Prior to the record-breaking night on Sept. 24, 2022 at Dodger Stadium when Pujols sat at 698 career home runs, Rooney told Horton prior to that game he was going to make history that night.
Rooney added that Pujols is the greatest baseball showman he's been around.
"I almost fainted when he hit the first home run," Rooney said. "I was so tongue-tied by the moment and overwhelmed. Then he hit the second one. The players in the dugout said it sounded like a cannon going off on both of them. What a great moment."
Another big moment late in the season is when Wainwright and Molina made their 325th career start as a batter on Sept. 14, 2022 in a 4-1 win over the Brewers at Busch Stadium, breaking the all-time record set by the Detroit Tigers duo of pitcher Mickey Lolich and catcher Bill Freehan.
"I watched Bill Freehan and Mickey Lolich pitch and catch, starting games in the 1960s for the Tigers against the Kansas City A's," Rooney said. "I grew up in Richmond, just outside of Kansas City. So I got to see them pitch several times a battery. Then to call Adam and Yadi break that record, it was kind of full circle for me. It's a record I don't think will ever be broken."
The Cardinals playoff run was brief last season, getting swept by the Phillies in two games during the Wild Card Series.
St. Louis had the lead in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against Philadelphia before a late inning collapse. One of the highlights was when rookie Juan Yepez hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Cardinals a brief lead.
"(Pujols had) a young guy like Juan Yepez attached to his hip," Rooney said. "Yepez is going to have to miss him. In fact, Albert told him what pitch to look for when he hit that home run in the playoffs. He got it and hit a home run."
The Cardinals playoff run would turn out to be brief, with the Phillies rallying back to defeat the Cardinals in Game 1 and sweeping them 2-0 in the Wild Card Series. Philadelphia used that momentum all the way to the World Series before falling to the Astros.
Rooney said last season was special, but it had a disappointing and quick end.
"It may be a blessing because there's unfinished business to be taken care of and they take it seriously," Rooney said. "Guys like (Nolan) Arenado, (Paul) Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan didn't like it. Adam Wainwright couldn't stand it and he has a point to prove."
Wainwright was affected after getting hit by a line drive late in the season that altered his pitching motion and hopes to have a strong final season in 2023.
Wainwright will join a starting rotation that is banking on Miles Mikolas and Jordan Montgomery replicating their 2022 success.
What (version of) Montgomery are we going to see -- the one we saw his first six starts or the last five or six starts," Rooney said. He wasn't bad, but it wasn't as sharp as when he first came from the Yankees. You know what you are going to get from Miles Mikolas when he's healthy. He's a fighter and a scrapper and a bulldog out there. He had another All-Star season last year."
The biggest question for St. Louis is if they can count on Steven Matz, Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson to be healthy and productive.
The Cardinals could also turn to several of its prospects for the rotation if they need arises.
"I like our pitching prospects," Rooney said. "I like our young guys coming up like (Michael) McGreevy, (Gordon) Graceffo, Connor Thomas and Tink Hence. We'll be calling their names a lot this spring because of the World Baseball Classic. So, they are going to get a few more innings in the first half of spring training than they normally would in big league games."
The biggest change for the 2023 Cardinals is behind the plate, with the Cardinals signing former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year deal in December to replace the retired Molina.
"Willson Contreras is not Yadier Molina, let's start with that," Rooney said. "Willson Contreras (has) a very strong throwing arm and I think it's a plus that will help pitchers now that they can only step off or throw to first base twice for each batter ... Willson likes to show off that arm and has an Yadier-like arm. He's a very potent bat. He'll hit for more power than Yadi hit for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.