CANTON, Mo. — There was not much offense during Hannibal’s 1-0 win against Canton at Culver-Stockton College on Thursday.
An early goal by freshman midfielder Maddox Tharp off an Treyton Hobart assist would be all the scoring as both team struggled to get any offensive rhythm going.
“DaeShon (Glasgow) has got those really good throw-ins and guys are getting good corner kicks for us, but we are not scoring very many goals off those things,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “I think that’s part of the fact we just don’t go up and challenge those things. We need to keep the ball on the ground, we need to move the ball and play with the feet.”
Canton head coach Sarah Mueller said the Tigers were good at holding possession, despite a losing effort.
“It was a fight,” Mueller said. “It’s not like one team is better than the other. It’s not like Hannibal dominated. We had chances and we didn’t put them away. (Hannibal) put their chance away.”
Pirates goalkeeper Parker Terrill recorded his second straight shutout and fifth of the season.
The Tigers have been splitting time with their two freshmen goalkeepers, with Tyler Frazier playing in the first half and Preston Brewer playing in the second half.
“They are both doing a phenomenal job,” Mueller said. “Preston Brewer came in during the second half and he’s missed a week. He didn’t really miss a beat. We don’t really have a starting goalkeeper yet and we are working on that.”
Despite the win, Hill feels like Hannibal played flat on Thursday.
“I don’t think that we came here with the right mindset ready to play,” Hill said. “I feel like we need to get away from taking our time setting up and just hitting long balls. Got to move the ball, play the ball at the feet and make 10 to 15 yard passes instead of sending stuff in the air.”
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 3-1 in one half of soccer against Canton and now have a 3-1-1 record.
Canton (1-6-1) will play at Missouri Military Academy (1-3) in its next game on Friday.
Mueller said the players will get rehydrated and be ready to play in a back-to-back game against MMA.
“They are a Class 1 team, so those are games you want to go in and win,” Mueller said. “My guys are used to playing back-to-back games and being shorthanded. This year, we are lucky to have bigger numbers. In year’s past, they are playing the whole game and then playing the whole game the next night.”
Hannibal (6-3) will play at Mexico (0-4) in its next game on Tuesday.