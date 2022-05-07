Terrill stock photo.jpg

File photo of Pirates junior Parker Terrill returning a serve during his singles match against Bombers senior Jack Hamer on Monday, April 11 at Hannibal High School. He qualified for the state tournament in singles play in Saturday's district tournament.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal competed in the Class 2 District 4 boys tennis tournament at Ft. Zumwalt East High School on Saturday, with Parker Terrill having a big day.

Terrill qualified for the state tournament after winning the No. 3 singles match.

Freshman Jace Lee placed third in his singles match division.

The doubles duo of Karson Westhoff and Gabe Foster placed fourth overall.

Hannibal (5-7) is scheduled to host Ft. Zumwalt North (6-7) in the Class 2 District 4 team tournament on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

