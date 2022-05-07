ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal competed in the Class 2 District 4 boys tennis tournament at Ft. Zumwalt East High School on Saturday, with Parker Terrill having a big day.
Terrill qualified for the state tournament after winning the No. 3 singles match.
Freshman Jace Lee placed third in his singles match division.
The doubles duo of Karson Westhoff and Gabe Foster placed fourth overall.
Hannibal (5-7) is scheduled to host Ft. Zumwalt North (6-7) in the Class 2 District 4 team tournament on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.