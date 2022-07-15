HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls basketball program hosted a skills camp on Thursday for both middle school and high school girls at Korf Gymnasium.
The skills camp focused on short sided games, skill development and other basketball-related activities.
"Just (working on) our basics -- ball handling, shooting and passing," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "Understanding what to look for offensively and kind of how to use your skills of ball handling and creating space. Stuff like that is what we try to cover in skills camp."
The third skills camp of the summer was split into two sessions -- the first one with primarily junior high kids and the second with primarily high schoolers.
While there were separate sessions for middle school and high school players, participants were able to take part in both sessions on Thursday.
Incoming junior Kate Minor missed the previous skills camp due to a family vacation, but was present for Thursday's action.
"I know that it's probably been going really good," Minor said. "Coach Gaines is a pretty good coach."
Gaines had previously been the middle school girls basketball coach prior to taking over as the high school head coach, so teaching the fundamentals of basketball to new players is something he is used to.
Gaines added that he realized many of his players at the middle school level had little to no basketball experience coming into the season and wanted to change that now that he is in control of the high school program.
"They were the real reason I wanted to do all of this," Gaines said. "Because I wanted to give them at least a little bit of a head start before October. I wanted to give them a head start in at least dribbling a basketball, getting used to doing some things with the basketball, so it's not a big surprise."
The hope is that the skills camp will increase interest and get players accustomed to the sport at a younger age.
"They are trying to compete for a spot on the team, so I wanted them to get some practice," Gaines said. "Try to develop some skills or start to develop some skills, so that way when they show up in October, they are a little bit more calm."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.