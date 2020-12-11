Taylor Simms signs with JWCC to play softball

HANNIBAL — Hannibal senior Taylor Simms signed a letter-of-intent to attend and play softball at John Wood Community College on Thursday at Korf Gymnasium.
Simms is looking for a new experience at JWCC and is excited to play with her new teammates.
“It’s a small school and close to home,” Simms said. “I didn’t know if I wanted to play more than two years, but with playing there I have the chance to play two more years at another school.”
Once at JWCC, Simms will decide on her major. She is leaning toward either education or nursing.
Simms has already met with Blazers softball head coach Andy Gronewold, the JWCC coaching staff and her future teammates.
“We talked about what my goals are for next year and what position I’m going to play,” Simms said. “I went to camp and met quite a few of my teammates.”
Simms is coming off a All-District honorable mention selection as a catcher for the Lady Pirates.
Hannibal softball head coach Andrew Pollard coached Simms since she was in eighth grade and praised her leadership.
“I never doubted she would have a huge impact on the team ability-wise with her athleticism,” Pollard said. “Just the fact of her playing third base, which was something she hadn’t done much before until she was a freshman and sophomore. Then seeing her step inot the catching role her junior and senior year was cool to see.”
Simms said she preferred playing third base over catcher, but has more experience behind the plate.
“Throwing people out is my favorite thing to do,” Simms said. “I always caught Kylie McAfee and she throws a bunch of different pitches. Just learning how to catch those has been really fun.”
Simms has a couple of favorite memories of her career playing softball for the Lady Pirates.
“My freshman year, I broke up the no-hitter in the district championship game,” Simms said. “This past season, I hit a home run in the last game of the season with my sister on base.”