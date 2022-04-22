BROOKFIELD, Mo. — Palmyra defeated Centralia 18-2 in a road baseball game on Friday behind a strong pitching performance from Ethan Tallman.
Tallman earned the win after going six innings with eight strikeouts.
Alex Loman, Tallman and Alex Wilson each had three hits, combining for nine RBIs.
Palmyra (5-8-1) will play at Centralia (4-9) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
