SHELBINA, Mo. -- After a regular season loss to arch-rival Monroe City, Palmyra struck early during the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal to come away with a 4-0 shutout win on Monday.
Palmyra jumped on Monroe City left-hander Ryan Moss right away, scoring two runs in the first inning with Colby Cook singling to score Jon Lundberg and Ethan Tallman singling to score Gavin Greving.
In the second inning, Palmyra increased its lead to 3-0 after Cook doubled home Lundberg.
"That was great for us because it seemed like all year we've gotten off to slow starts," said Palmyra head coach Brandon Crisp. "It was kind of nice that we were the ones who gotten off to a fast start."
Palmyra also got the best outing of the season from Tallman on the mound, who earned the win.
Tallman went six scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and just two hits and four walks surrendered before giving away to Greving, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
"(Tallman) did a really great job," Crisp said. "Early in the game he was cruising, but he had two-out walks during the first and second innings. We talked about how if we wants to get deep into the game, that he had to limit how many walks he gave up. He did a great job of staying in the zone and he got through six for us, which is his longest outing of the year."
On the other side, Moss settled in and gave Monroe City a chance to stay in the game. He did not allow any baserunners after the second inning.
Moss went 5.2 innings with five strikeouts and allowed five hits, five walks and three earned runs.
Carter Jones pitched the final 1.1 innings for Monroe City and allowed one earned run.
"(Moss) threw 27 pitches in the first inning and finally calmed down in the second," said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. "He got through the sixth and I had to pull him because of the pitch limit. He settled in after the first inning and found his groove and started throwing a lot more strikes. The defense played well behind him."
Monroe City had some opportunities late in the game and got runners to third base, but was unable to get them home.
"We just missed that key hit," Valandingham said. "We definitely had that opportunity. All we had to do is put the bat on the ball. Too many strikeouts didn't help the cause.
Monroe City was only able to get three hits the entire game, all coming at the bottom of the lineup from Kaiden Minter, Jayden Holland and Gage Woolen.
"(Tallman) was very efficient," Vanlandingham said. "He kept our guys off balance. We just missed a key hit here and there."
Cook went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Palmyra.
Greving went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run, while Lundberg went 1-for-4 with two runs.
"Both pitchers were in the zone and did a really good job of mixing it up," Crisp said. "I just think our guys did a really good job of competing and staying focused."
Crisp added that he thought Palmyra did a good job of closing out the game.
"Gavin came in and threw strikes and kept it in the zone in the seventh inning," Crisp said. "Raeson (Miller) and Colby made that play at the end to pick that runner off. It's stuff we've been working on for a month and we were finally able to make it happen during the game."
Palmyra (2-19) will face South Shelby (18-5) in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at South Shelby High School.
"You always want to move on," Crisp said. "We still have high hopes for this season. I certainly think this is a team that can be competitive and quite honestly I think we can play with any team in this district. We just shown that. We just have to come ready to play every day."
Monroe City finishes the season with a 3-13 record and will graduate Landin Friday and Corey Weiss.
"Seven of our 10 guys are freshmen or sophomores, so we knew this year was going to have some growing pains," Vanlandingham said. "That experience those guys got this year is going to help in the future and the future is hopefully going to be bright in Monroe City. They are going to put in the work and a lot of them are going to play summer ball. Hopefully we can improve and get some more numbers."
