PALMYRA, Mo. -- Maximum effort and continuous improvement has been the message from first-year head coach Tim Southers to the Palmyra girls basketball team.
It's been simplified to one word among Palmyra players and coaches alike -- jinbu -- the Chinese word for daily improvement.
"We want to continue to get better," Southers said. "In every single game, every single tournament and every single opportunity we have to step on the floor."
Southers has coached at the high school and collegiate level since 1999 and served as an assistant coach on Brian Rea's staff for the Palmyra boys basketball team last season.
Joining Southers on the coaching staff is assistants Nicole Kroeger and Kaitlin Benson, who both played at the collegiate level. Kroeger once starred for Palmyra, while Benson hailed from Highland.
"They work extremely hard," Southers said. "They want to be pushed. They want to get better. They really embrace hard things and that's what we talked to them about over the summer."
Senior guard Abbey Redd is the team's most experienced player and will be looked at for leadership.
Redd and the other girls have been putting in a full effort in practice and practicing at game speed.
"We definitely have high goals for ourselves," Redd said. "We have high expectations, but our main goal is to get better every day and be disciplined. Do what you are supposed to do. Do it the same way every time."
Palmyra has also been focusing on teamwork during practices.
"Honestly, just sticking together this year (is important)," said Palmyra junior All-Conference center Candra King. "We want to be more of a family and I think Coach Southers has been really good about establishing that on the first day of practice."
King was a dominant presence in the middle for the Lady Panthers last season and is capable of hitting a shot from behind the arc like several other Palmyra players.
"It definitely opens up a lot more options," King said. "If I'm not open, my teammates definitely are. If I'm double teamed, one of my teammates are open. So it definitely allows us a lot of opportunities to score."
King will be paired with sophomore All-Conference forward Sydney Compton in the interior for Palmyra.
Compton is recovering from an injury and figures to be a vital part of Palmyra's offensive and defensive identity.
"Our defense is going to be really good and powerful because we are so lengthy and fast," Compton said. "I don't think anybody is going to be able to stop us."
Palmyra has a third All-Conference returner and a top 3-pointer shooter -- sophomore guard Clare Williams.
Williams said she has noticed a big improvement in the team's play in the preseason.
"We've got it inside and outside, all-around and on defense," Williams said. "We got good players at every position possible."
The Lady Panthers starting lineup is rounded out with junior guard Taytum White.
"I just want to make sure that I'm contributing to the team and just playing a part of having a successful season," White said. "That's what we are focusing on. We really just want to be able to play as a team and play unselfish."
White said she expects the defense to be really solid this season.
"We have Abbey Redd and she's really good at point guard," White said. "She does her job and we have her back right here. She can work hard and if she gets beat or something, we are right there behind her to pick it up."
Another point of emphasis in practice has been shooting.
Perfecting the fundamentals of shooting with the follow-throughs and fingertips is being taught during practice.
"We believe in shooting the ball," Southers said. "Getting up a lot of shots and challenging them in that way. Talking to them about the mentality of shooting is really what we focus on. Not just shooting the basketball, not just trying to make shots but shooting the ball the right way."
Southers is also implementing a faster pace of play for Palmyra this season.
"We are trying to get up and down the floor as fast as possible," Southers said. "We want that. The fans love that. We love the fast pace and want to play that way."
With the fast pace of play, reinforcements from the bench will be vital for Palmyra.
Palmyra has a deep bench, with several players returning with significant varsity experience.
"We are going to have a lot of depth," White said. "At the pace we are going to play, we can play hard for three to four minutes straight. Then we can have our subs come in and do the same exact thing because we have so much talent on our bench."
Junior forward Ashley Bode will sub in for King and Compton, with Bode also being a post player who can shoot an occasional 3-pointer.
A pair of junior guards -- Alaina Loman and Bella McBride -- are varsity returners and will get plenty of playing time this season.
Juniors Avery Compton and Jaelyn Chandler have been bumped up to varsity this season to be part of the bench.
Freshman Kaitlyn Bode is also a possible contender for a varsity bench role.
"I definitely think we do have a lot of depth and it's going to help us a lot during the season," Redd said. "We are going to have people in and out. We are going to have fresh legs every couple of minutes. Nobody is ever going to be tired, so that's going to really help us."
Southers said the bench players will have a personality of its own.
"Those girls will be in some type of rotation coming off the bench to give us tremendous depth," Southers said. "Our starters don't have to worry about lagging long minutes and not be as defensively sound as we want to be. I think we are going to see a big step up in how we defend because that's been a big emphasis for us."
Southers added that he thinks the Palmyra defense will be what separates it from opponents.
"Communication is a huge part of it," Southers said. "You got to communicate on defense. Got to know who's doing what and where they are supposed to be at. Being at the right place at the right time and that takes communication."
Palmyra is coming off a 19-8 season where they finished second in the Class 3 District 6 bracket.
South Shelby was the roadblock, defeating Palmyra three times last season, including a narrow 59-55 win in the Class 3 District 6 championship game.
"Oh yeah, for sure (we are excited to play South Shelby)," King said. "We have some things we want to change and we'll see how that plays out."
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 22 -- Elsberry
Nov. 29 -- at Mark Twain
Dec. 2 -- at Canton
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 13 -- Quincy
Dec. 16 -- Unity
Dec. 17 -- River Rivalry Shootout
Dec. 20 -- at Louisiana
Jan. 2-7 -- 50th Annual Highland Tournament
Jan. 10 -- Kirksville
Jan. 13 -- Centralia
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 24 -- Brookfield
Jan. 27 -- at Macon
Jan. 31 -- Clark County
Feb. 3 -- at South Shelby
Feb. 7 -- Monroe City
Feb. 9 -- at Bowling Green
Feb. 14 -- Hannibal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.