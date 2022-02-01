CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain High School senior Dawson Talbott will be taking his talents to Quincy University after signing his national letter-of-intent on Monday afternoon.
Talbott played outside linebacker, fullback and tight end for Mark Twain, but will concentrate on outside linebacker with the Hawks next season.
“Coach (Gary) Bass is a great guy,” Talbott said. “He was with me the whole time. College is a big deal with a lot of complications and he made it easy. He made it known that he wanted me there. He’s a great guy and someone I wanted to play for.”
The Mark Twain senior will join a QU team that finished 4-7 in 2021, but returns quarterback Tionne Harris and running back Taylor Temple.
Talbott hopes to pursue a career in athletic training, but will likely major in pre-med at QU.
During his career at Mark Twain, Talbott was awarded All-Conference honors in his junior and senior seasons. He was First Team EMO Conference on both sides of the ball during his senior campaign.
Talbott was also awarded First Team All-District linebacker this past season.
The most important thing for Talbott was not the individual awards, it was helping Mark Twain have one of its most successful season in school history in 2021, finishing 10-2.
“In the past, we haven’t had the best program,” Talbott said. “Me and some of the other seniors when we were sophomores talked about it. We didn’t want that to be our future. We want to write our own story. So we worked our butts off and made sure that we changed it.”
Mark Twain head coach Austin Leake took over prior to Talbott’s senior season and said he is a leader and a physical player.
“I told the coaches who recruited him that Dawson was one of the best kids I’ve coached in seven years of coaching and we have a lot of great kids,” Leake said. “Just a genuine kid who is hard-working.”
His dedication to football showed in the lead up to the 2021 season.
In fact, Talbott showed up an hour early to summer weightlifting so he could get to work on time at the marina at 7 a.m.
“It just shows the example of the kind of kid he is,” Leake said. “Also a kid that cares about the underclassmen. He was a leader to them and treated them respectful. It’s obvious how good of a player he is.”
Talbott said Leake made a big impact in his lone season as his head coach.
“We were so blessed to have Coach Leake this year,” Talbott said. “He’s done miracles for us. Part of that 10-2 season was not just the athletes, that’s part of Coach Leake as well. You can’t do that without him.”
Talbott also credited longtime Tigers defensive coordinator Mark Epperson was Mark Twain’s successful 2021 season.
“I’ve had Coach Epperson for all four years,” Talbott said. “The hard work he makes us put in and the example he sets (worked). He’s a genius at football and knows what he’s talking about. For me to have him as a mentor and to work with him has been an amazing experience.”
One memory that Talbott has of his Mark Twain career is the 38-8 win over Montgomery County on Oct. 8, 2021.
Leake said that was one of Talbott’s top games defensively after the team switched from a 3-3 to a 3-4 defense.
“I think he had six tackles for a loss and three or four sacks,” Leake said. “He completely dominated the game defensively. Offensively against Louisiana in the second half, he absolutely dominated there. He had around 100 yards rushing as a fullback.”
Talbott said the Montgomery County game was a special moment for him.
“One that sticks out more than anything else was before the Montgomery County game,” Talbott said. “They were coming out and had the band playing and both stands were packed. Great environment. There’s a million different plays we can talk about, but that night there with the whole atmosphere of the game is something that I’ll never forget.”
