LOUISIANA, Mo. — Dawson Talbott had a three-touchdown game for Mark Twain with the Tigers defeating Louisiana 40-13 on the road Friday.
Talbott had 22 carries for 107 yards for two rushing touchdowns. He also had two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“That’s the kind of player he is and it was a little bit of a coming out party offensively for him,” said Mark Twain head coach Austin Leake. “We haven’t used him as much as we would like, but we finally got some things going for him. He had a great game.
Landon Moss had 25 carries for 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Lakoda Preston had 10 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Mark Twain struck first with a touchdown run by Moss to put the Tigers up 6-0.
The Bulldogs took a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter, but it would not last long.
Tigers quarterback Payton Hawkins connected with Talbott for a 46-yard touchdown to regain the lead for Mark Twain at 12-7.
“It was terrible in the first half, honestly,” Leake said. “We had a dozen penalties tonight and a boatload of encroachments. We have a lot of things that we need to clean up.”
Mark Twain took a 12-7 lead to halftime and Talbott had a touchdown run in the Tigers’ opening drive of the second half to go up 18-7.
Soon after, Moss had his second rushing touchdown of the game to give the Tigers a 24-7 lead.
Talbott then ran in a 16-yard touchdown, his third overall, to put Mark Twain up 32-7 after a two-point conversion.
Louisiana scored a touchdown right before the end of the third quarter to narrow Mark Twain’s lead to 32-13.
Preston scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Mark Twain a 40-13 lead after a two-point conversion.
Leake said the defense played great in the win of the last regular season game.
“We are not thrilled about giving up 13 points because that’s how great our defense has been,” Leake said. “But Louisiana did some complicated things. They had some quad formations. They did some tricky things and broke out something we haven’t seen yet.”
Mark Twain (8-1) will either be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Class 1 District 2 tournament and will host a first round district game on Friday, Oct. 29.
Eight wins are the most by a Tigers team since 2016.
“I know some people are a little surprised by it, but I kind of recognized when I got here in the spring and knew we had some talent,” Leake said. “We had the capability to win a good chunk of games. I didn’t know we would beat some of the teams that we beat, but with how talented these kids are and how hard they’ve worked, it hasn’t shocked me.”
