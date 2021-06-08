HANNIBAL — Sydney Hart signed a letter-of-intent to play softball for Missouri S&T surrounded by family at Korf Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The 2021 Hannibal High School graduate will major in biological science at Missouri S&T.
“The academic program (convinced me to sign),” Hart said. “I knew it would be a school to push me to do my best and be my best.”
Hart played softball all four years during her high school career at Hannibal, making the All-District team two times.
Not only did Hart star for the softball team, she kept busy year-round playing sports. She also played basketball and ran track all four years, as well as being part of the soccer team during her senior year.
Hart said it would be different concentrating on softball at college after playing multiple sports in high school.
“I like to stay busy,” Hart said. “I think being able to focus on one sport will really help me excel at (softball).”
Hart has not only been a versatile athlete playing multiple sports, she has also been versatile on the softball diamond. She has played in the infield, outfield and has pitched during her high school career.
During the latter part of her high school career, Hart found a home in center field.
“Any position she plays, she’s going to do it well,” said Hannibal softball head coach Andrew Pollard. “It just shows that she can be very versatile, not only on the field, but at the plate. It will be a huge benefit going into college with some experience at different areas of the field.”
Hart had taken a leadership role during her high school career and put the team first with her willingness to switch positions.
Pollard praised Hart’s hustle on the field and said she had the athletic ability to make diving catches and throw out baserunners from center field.
“The girls seeing (Hart excel after changing positions) opened up their minds that they can be more than what they think they can be,” Pollard said. “She was able to show them ... you can do this and push themselves where the team needs you to be.”
Hart’s versatility could open up opportunities for playing time at Missouri S&T when next spring rolls around.
“I’m hoping to come in and fill the role Coach (Cathy Monroe) wants me to fill,” Hart said. “I just want to be a leader on the team and on the field.”
The Miners are coming off a season where they finished 7-35 overall and had a 4-24 record within the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Hart said the Missouri S&T coaching staff had long been interested in bringing her into the fold on the Miners softball team.
“They approached me at one of their camps and told me they have been watching me for years,” Hart said. “I had no idea. To know they had that interest took me by surprise, but it was a good surprise.”
The biggest memory Hart has of her high school career was being able to play with teammates she grew up together with.
“I’m pretty proud of how the team evolved over my four years and grew and got better,” Hart said. “Our record shows it. Hopefully the mark that I left is being able to be a leader and showing the girls that whatever you want to do is possible.”