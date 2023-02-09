BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Palmyra sophomore Sydney Compton was unstoppable during Thursday's game against Bowling Green.
Compton had a game-high 29 points and added six boards, one block and five steals in Palmyra's 67-51 win over Bowling Green.
"Syd was in her moments of greatness tonight," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "She's had a bunch of those and it was good to see her playing both sides. She's the best athlete on the floor by far and she proved it tonight."
Palmyra had 17 steals total as a defense, forcing Bowling Green to repeatedly turn the ball over.
"With a team pressuring like that, you are going to have a couple of turnovers," said Bowling Green head coach Noah Pafford. "We just had too many tonight."
It was a close game early on with Palmyra taking a 17-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter proved to be the turning point of the game, with Palmyra outscoring Bowling Green by a 19-8 margin. Compton scored 10 points during the second quarter.
"We stepped it up in the second quarter and got our trap on a little bit," Southers said. "We were able to make a little separation."
Palmyra took a 36-21 lead at halftime.
"We dug ourselves into too big of a hole tonight," Pafford said. "Early on we didn't do enough to defend. Everything was too easy for them."
The Lady Panthers increased their lead to 55-33 by the end of the third quarter.
Bowling Green had its best performance in the fourth quarter, outscoring Palmyra by a 18-12 margin.
"I just told the girls we got to keep playing," Pafford said. "Just an attitude-type thing and a character thing to see where we are at."
Palmyra junior forward Ashley Bode stepped up after she was inserted into the starting lineup for an injured Candra King, finishing with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
"(Bode) did do a great job of filling in tonight," Southers said. "It's tough because she's got big shoes to fill with Candra being out, but she did an outstanding job and really worked hard. She wants to get better every day and she had a big game for us a couple of games ago. It was good to see her to well today."
Lady Panthers sophomore Clare Williams racked up 17 points and had two boards, five steals and one block.
"I tried to get Clare to go to the basket and she did a good job," Southers said. "She does a good job on defense and she gets a lot of steals. She does a lot of things that aren't seen. She changes shots and is a really good shot blocker. She does a good job on both ends of the floor, but she does get us going offensively."
Lady Cats senior Grace Deters finished with a team-high 16 points, while pulling down seven boards.
Bowling Green junior Kaylyn Charlton came away with 15 points and five rebounds.
"Grace and Kaylyn had great nights," Pafford said. "That was probably one of Grace's better games. They're definitely playing well all year for us scoring-wise."
Bowling Green (9-13) will host Wellsville-Middletown (14-8) in its next game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Lady Cats will celebrate senior for Deters and Kaeylnn Wommack.
"We should be excited to play for senior night," Pafford said. "It's a big conference game against a good school. Wellsville is a good team. Just sleep on this one. Let's not dwell on this. We just got to respond tomorrow."
Palmyra (19-5) will host Hannibal (13-7) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
"Hannibal has been playing well and they are going to come in wanting to upset us," Southers said. "They don't care what their record is. It's going to be a great matchup and we're looking forward to it. Coach (Shawn) Gaines is doing an outstanding job. He's my coach of the year, for sure."
