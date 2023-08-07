Navaeh Boling.jpg

Hannibal senior Navaeh Boling fields a ground ball during practice on Monday at Hannibal Veterans Softball Field.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

HANNIBAL -- The disappointment from last year is something that Hannibal is not going to carry into 2023.

The Lady Pirates are entering the 2023 season with a positive outlook and hope to be more competitive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.