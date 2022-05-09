PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra quickly fell behind two runs to South Shelby to open up Monday’s game, but the Panthers did not panic.
After all, Palmyra started its season out 0-7 before turning their season around by winning 10 of its next 13 games.
“I think the beginning of the season shouldn’t show what we are as a team,” said Palmyra second baseman Rayce Ragar. “It was a slow start, but we are starting to pick it up. Now, we are starting to roll like we should.”
That improved confidence allowed Palmyra to brush away an early deficit and come away with a 16-3 win in five innings over the Cardinals.
Palmyra head coach Mark Loman said the bumps and bruises the team took early in the year playing bigger schools has paid off with the team clicking on all cylinders.
“With the wind blowing out today, we already learned that a lot of (run scoring) can happen,” Loman said. “We really respect South Shelby as a good-hitting team. We couldn’t play station-to-station when we were up because we’ve seen too many things happen. We had timely hitting and we also had a good approach at the plate on breaking balls.”
After Palmyra starting pitcher Ethan Tallman gave up two runs in the first inning, he settled in.
Tallman would be the winning pitcher after going four innings with five strikeouts; allowing three hits, three walks and two earned runs.
“(It was) just slowing down my head and slowing down my wind up,” Tallman said. “So that I can get on top of the ball.”
Nolyn Richards would come in and pitch the final inning in relief.
Loman said Tallman had some trouble early finding the zone and getting ahead of the count, but was able to pitch out of jams.
“He’s came out and given us some really good innings the last few starts,” Loman said. “He’s got a lot of talent. Every day, he’s got a different better pitch. One day it’s his slider and the other day it’s his fastball.”
In the bottom of the first inning, Palmyra scored three runs with Alex Loman and Colby Cook both coming through with RBI singles. Adam Goodwin would score on a wild pitch after he reached on a walk.
Brayden Shannon led off the second inning with a double and was driven in by Landyn Smith.
Ragar would double to drive in Smith, with Loman singling to score Ragar. Palmyra went up 7-2 when Loman scored on an error by South Shelby.
Palmyra added two more runs in the third inning with Smith getting a ground out RBI to score Tallman and Ragar reaching on an error that scored Shannon. The Panthers also knocked out South Shelby starting pitcher Zaiden Wood in the third frame.
“Just make contact and put the ball in play,” Ragar said of his hitting approach. “Just to move runners (over) and hoping for a line drive. Whatever works.”
The Panthers sent up 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning to score seven runs off of four hits and six walks.
“Our offense has gotten a lot better the past couple of games,” Tallman said. “We’ve been hitting a lot in practice and it’s showing.”
Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, two stolen bases and four RBIs.
Loman went 3-for-3 with a walk, three runs, a stolen base an two RBIs.
Ragar went 1-for-3 with a walk, three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI. He is coming off a three-hit, four-RBI game in Saturday’s win.
“The coaches have been helping me out,” Ragar said. “I’ve been putting in the extra hours to help the team.”
Palmyra (10-9-1) will host Hannibal (16-11) in its regular season finale on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Panthers have a bye in the Class 3 District 6 Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Palmyra will play the winner of Friday’s first round game between Mark Twain and Monroe City on Monday at South Shelby High School, with first pitch at 4 p.m.
