LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Going into Tuesday's quarterfinal against No. 4 seed Keokuk in the Highland boys basketball tournament, No. 5 seed Canton knew Chiefs junior Diego Garcia would present a challenge.
Garcia would score 32 points and pull down 10 rebounds, but Canton was able to overcome the Keokuk junior's stand-out performance.
The Tigers persevered and came away with a 64-57 win to advance to the tournament semifinals.
"We talked about it before the game and most of (Garcia's) points came from the paint," said Canton head coach Dalton Armontrout. "We've got to do a better job of guarding him."
Keokuk took a slim 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, with Garcia providing 11 of the Chiefs points.
Canton turned it around in the second quarter, getting six points each from sophomore Preston Brewer and freshman Drew Gottman.
By halftime, Canton took a healthy 33-24 lead.
"We had a good second quarter," Armontrout said. "They kind of gave us some easy buckets towards the end of the half. The great second quarter kind of propelled us to victory."
Brewer was a sharpshooter at the free throw line down the stretch, hitting some crucial shots late in the game to seal it up.
The Canton sophomore finished with a team-high 18 points and nine boards.
"Preston is Preston," Armontrout said. "He's going to get his."
Tigers junior Zach Sparrow would finish with 17 points and seven rebounds. He drained four 3-pointers.
Canton sophomore Tyler Frazier added nine points and eight boards.
"Zach did a tremendous job tonight," Armontrout said. "It was the highest scoring game of his career. Tyler came off the bench and had a great night. All three of them are hard workers and we ask a lot of them and they do a good job."
Canton (5-6) will face Macon (8-1) in semifinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Armontrout is familiar with Macon because of his previous stint as South Shelby's head coach.
"They are a good team and they are athletic," Armontrout said. "They can get up and run up and down the floor. We are going to have to do a lot better job than we did tonight. That's for sure."
Macon downs Highland in tournament opener
Highland fell to Macon 70-33 in its home tournament opener on Tuesday.
Cougars senior Devin Stutsman scored a team-high 10 points, while junior Brady Campen added seven points.
Tigers senior Boston Douglas scored a game-high 16 points and senior MyKel Linear racked up 15 points. Also scoring in double-digits for Macon were Maurice Magruder scoring 12 points and Hayden Lovinger scoring 11 points.
Highland (0-8) will play in the consolation semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Clopton Boys Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Scores
Elsberry 70, Wright City 27
Louisiana 55, Mark Twain 51
Winfield 67, Monroe City 56
Other scores
Bowling Green 58, Centralia 54 (OT) (boys)
