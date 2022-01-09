BATESVILLE, Ark. -- Despite a strong second half, Hannibal-LaGrange University came up short against Lyon College in Saturday's road men's basketball game, falling 69-60.
"Tough loss and a tough trip," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst. "We have to press on and get ready for the three-game week ahead."
Trojans freshman Joe McBride led the way in scoring with 22 points, while coming away with eight boards and one block. Sophomore Bryce Stark scored 12 points and had five rebounds. Senior Landon Hall came off the bench to score 12 points.
HLGU (2-13, 0-4) will host Harris-Stowe University in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
