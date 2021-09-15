Strong Hickman teams sweeps Hannibal volleyball

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal was unable to get much going against a strong Hickman volleyball team on Tuesday night at Korf Gymnasium, with the Pirates falling to the Kewpies 3-0.
Hickman won all three sets by the margin of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-20.
"We knew Hickman was going to be a really tough team coming in after we watched some film on them this week," said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. "We knew (Moberly) outside hitter Jerica Jackson was going to be tough for us, but we made some mistakes on our side. Our serving was not where it usually is, so it hurt us."
Hannibal started off really slow, facing a 0-10 deficit in the first set.
"I called a timeout and told them we needed to get with it," Phillips said. "We fought back from there, but definitely not the outcome we were looking for tonight."
Hannibal senior Bella Falconer had 11 kills, 15 digs and one assisted block. Emilia Bates had six kills.
Hannibal junior Nora Hark had five kills, three aces, nine digs and nine set assists. Ashlyn Hess had 12 set assists and seven digs.
One thing Hannibal did well is totaling 45 digs as a team.
"We had some really nice digs tonight," Phillips said. "We had some good touches on blocks, but we just got to get our blockers to hold so we are getting our blocks down."
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell in two sets (16-25, 21-25) and the Lady Pirate freshmen team also fell in two sets (15-25, 24-26).
Hannibal (2-2) will host Mexico (1-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Pirates will also compete in the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Saturday, which starts at 8:15 a.m. Hannibal is also scheduled to play Christian O'Fallon, Ladue Horton Watkins, Marquette and Parkway North in Saturday's tournament.
Phillips said she hopes the team can bounce back against Mexico heading into a tough tournament on Saturday.
"A lot coming up this weekend," Phillips said. "We'll play five sets of pool play (against) a lot of really strong St. Louis teams. We look forward to see how we will fare there."