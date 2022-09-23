Palmyra Panthers.jpg

Palmyra’s Marty Smyser III (5) hands the ball to Aaron Ritchey (12) during the Hannibal Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 19.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra fell in an early hole and was unable to recover, falling to Brookfield 48-20 at home on Friday.

Panthers senior running back Aaron Ritchey had 19 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns with a 7.4 yards per carry average.

