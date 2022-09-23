PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra fell in an early hole and was unable to recover, falling to Brookfield 48-20 at home on Friday.
Panthers senior running back Aaron Ritchey had 19 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns with a 7.4 yards per carry average.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra fell in an early hole and was unable to recover, falling to Brookfield 48-20 at home on Friday.
Panthers senior running back Aaron Ritchey had 19 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns with a 7.4 yards per carry average.
Palmyra running back Ashton Hankins carried the ball nine times for 42 yards. Hankins was also Palmyra's leading tackler with 6.5, including two for a loss.
Ryan McKeown was Palmyra's leading receiver with two catches for 54 yards.
Palmyra quarterback Marty Smyser III went 5-for-11 passing for 75 yards and had a fumble. He ran in a six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Brookfield relied on the combination of quarterback Colton Parn and running back Amos Baum.
Parn went 4-for-8 for 126 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 10 times for 51 yards.
Baum had 18 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
Palmyra (0-5) will play at Monroe City (5-0) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.