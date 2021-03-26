Straus wins four events for Marion County at Palmyra meet

PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County junior Delaney Straus won four events at the Palmyra triangular meet with Hannibal on Friday.
Straus won one girls field event, after beating out Palmyra’s Mallory Sublette in the triple jump.
Then, Straus had a stretch of three wins in track events. She won the girls 800-meter race, 400-meter dash and 1,600-meter race.
On the boys side, Root Cheney placed fourth in the triple jump and Morgan Oles placed fourth in the discus.
Marion County will compete in the Knox County Invitational on Wednesday and the Monroe City Invitational on Thursday.