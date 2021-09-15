QUINCY, Ill. -- Marion County senior Delaney Straus and Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams were among the area runners who put up a good showing at the Quincy Notre Dame cross country invitational on Tuesday.
Straus finished fifth overall in the girls race and WIlliams was seventh. The top three in the girls race were Quincy's Anna Schuering in first, Pleasant Plains' Abi Wolters in second and Moberly's Anna Rivera in third.
Other top local runners in Tuesday's girls race included Hannibal's Jocelyn Dorsey in 13th, Monroe City's Ella Hays in 16th, Monroe City's Avery Johnson in 37th, Marion County's Olivia Wood in 42nd, Monroe City's Isabella Stupavsky in 43rd, Marion County's Riley Donath in 45th and Hannibal's Lauren Munzinger in 46th.
Quincy's Fiker Rosen won the boys race, with a pair of West Hancock teammates right behind him in Miles Sheppard and Noah Stout.
Top local runners in the boys race included Hannibal's Eli Hess in 12th, Hannibal's Cameron Nichols in 20th, Marion County's Levi Wright in 23rd, Monroe City's Kabott Harlan in 25th, Palmyra's Caleb Juette in 27th, Monroe City's Jackson Wheeler in 31st, Hannibal's Reign Creech in 35th and Palmyra's Dakota Snyder in 40th.