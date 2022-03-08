PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County High School senior Delaney Straus signed her national letter-of-intent with Culver-Stockton College on Tuesday.
Straus will be a dual sport athlete with the Wildcats, playing basketball and track and field.
During her time with the Lady Mustangs, Straus also played softball and cross country.
Straus made the state track meet during her senior year and was named to the All-Area First Team for cross country all four years.
During her freshman season, the Marion County basketball team only won five games. By Straus' senior year, the Lady Mustangs won the district championship and made the Elite Eight in Class 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.