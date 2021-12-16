PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County defeated Madison 52-23 in Thursday's home girls basketball game, bouncing back from a loss on Tuesday.
Lady Mustangs senior Delaney Straus had a strong performance, scoring a game-high 23 points. Senior Halle Keilholz added 10 points, while Riley Holt put up seven points.
Madison junior Halea Shaw scored a team-high 10 points for the Lady Panthers.
Marion County (6-2) will host La Plata (6-1) in its next game on Monday at 6 p.m.
Madison (0-9) will play at Bevier (1-5) in its next game on Thursday, Jan. 6.
