CENTER, Mo. -- Marion County defeated Mark Twain 55-31 in a girls basketball game on Friday night.
Lady Mustangs senior Delaney Straus led the way in scoring with 20 points, while senior Olivia Wood added 10 points.
Lady Tigers seniors Anna Echternacht and Emily Evans both scored 10 points for Mark Twain.
Mark Twain (6-11) will host Wright City (3-3) in its next game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Marion County (14-4) will host Scotland County (12-2) in its next game on Monday at 6 p.m.
