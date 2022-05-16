MONROE CITY, Mo. — Marion County senior Delaney Straus will get an opportunity to compete in four state events to close out her high school career.
Straus won three girls events in Saturday's Class 1 Sectional 2 meet: the 800-meter run (2:27.37), the 1,600-meter run (5:52.70) and the 3,200-meter run (13:23.73).
Straus also placed fourth in the girls triple jump with a distance of 33-10.25.
Mustangs freshman Levi Wright qualified for state in two boys events. He placed second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:03.08 and second in the 3,200-meter run in 11:15.50.
Canton junior Nariah Clay qualified for two state events. She placed fourth in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.61 and second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.55.
Canton and Marion County will both compete in the Class 1 state track and field meet at Jefferson City High School's Adkins Stadium.
