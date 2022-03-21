PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Mustangs left-hander Cooper Stotts was on top of his game in the Marion County home opener on Monday, with the Mustangs defeating Knox County 2-0.
Stotts had 15 strikeouts in 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win, while only allowing one hit and three walks.
“Great performance,” said Marion County head coach Hank Whetstone. “I was going to hold him to 75 (pitches), but he wanted to stay in, so I left him in.”
Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Tuesday at Knox County before it was switched over the weekend.
“This will be a great win for us down the road,” Whetstone said. “First district win. Couldn’t have went any better.”
After Stotts struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Marion County was able to carry that momentum over to the bottom half.
Mustangs leadoff hitter Root Cheney was beaned and promptly scored second to get himself in scoring position.
That’s when freshman shortstop Joey Lagemann came through with an one-out RBI single to put Marion County up 1-0.
“He’s a young player and a freshman starting in the middle infield,” Whetstone said. “That’s huge for him. So hopefully that will carry on for him.”
Eagles right-hander Robert Dooley struck out the next two Marion County batters to end the threat.
The game emerged into a pitcher’s dual between Stotts and Dooley as it went on, with nearing team scoring in the next two innings.
Stotts led off the fourth inning with a walk, which was followed by a hit from center fielder Jackson Stewart. A throwing error by the Knox County catcher would allow Stotts to score to put the Mustangs up 2-0.
Dooley was pulled after the fourth inning. He had eight strikeouts, while allowing four walks, one hit and one earned run.
“Dooley pitched a great game,” Whetstone said. “It was definitely a pitcher’s matchup. Fortunately we scored that run in the first inning and got the second run come in on an error.”
Senior left-hander Spencer Whetstone got the remaining four outs of the game after Stotts was pulled. He had two strikeouts, while allowing one hit, no walks and no runs.
“They put a ball in play, but we made a play there after the error at second base,” Whetstone said. “That’s what we wanted for him. To come in and finish the game out.”
Marion County (1-0) will play at Community (0-0) in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Mustangs are hoping the forecasted rain will hold off to get Wednesday’s game in.
“We are all about working on the fundamentals,” Whetstone said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys trying to figure out a couple things in a couple of spots. We are going to come back and probably be inside tomorrow (for practice) with the forecast. Just keep working on fundamental hitting and fielding and talking about game strategy.”
