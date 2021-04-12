PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Marion County won its second straight game on Monday, defeating Van-Far 12-2 in five innings at Marion County High School.
Mustangs starting pitcher Cooper Stotts struck out 13 batters in five innings to earn the win. Stotts limited Van-Far to one hit, one walk and one earned run.
Stotts also went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and three RBIs.
Marion County catcher Root Cheney hit a solo home run and stole two bases. Shortstop Spencer Whetstone went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs.
Marion County (3-2) will host South Shelby (2-1) in its next game on Friday.