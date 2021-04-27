LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Cooper Stotts had a strong performance on the mound and the plate in Marion County’s 11-8 win over Highland on Tuesday at Highland High School.
Marion County was down 4-3 until the fifth inning when the Mustangs erupted for seven runs.
Stotts pitched 5.1 innings with 11 strikeouts, while allowing six hits, two walks and one earned run. He also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Catcher Root Cheney went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. Third baseman Jackson Stewart walked three times and scored three runs. First baseman Jonathan Stewart went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Marion County (6-4) will play at Higbee (2-5) on Friday at 5 p.m. in its next game.