Stotts pitches no-hitter in Mustangs win over Brashear

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Behind a dominant start from Cooper Stotts, Marion County defeated Brashear 4-1 on a cold and windy Monday at Marion County High School.
Stotts pitched a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts, while only walking two Brashear batters. The Tigers scored their only run off of two Marion County errors in the fourth inning.
It was the first complete game of the season for Stotts, who went from averaging around 75 pitches to throwing 106 pitches this outing.
“In these last two outings, he’s been really strong,” said Marion County head coach Hank Whetstone. “He’s just come out and pitched in the strike zone and I think that’s helped us a lot. This is his first complete game of the season, so that’s big for him.”
The Mustangs scored their first run in the second inning when Jonathan Goodwin singled and was later driven in by a sacrifice from Sean Kindhart.
Marion County scored another run in the third inning without getting a hit. Root Cheney reached first base on an error, advanced to second on a throwing error, went to third on a passed ball and scored by stealing home plate.
Whetstone has put an emphasis on trying to manufacture runs with the Mustangs not scoring a lot of runs this season.
“I always like to play small ball because that’s the key to baseball,” Whetstone said. “So much about baseball today is all about the home run and I still think we’ve got to play small ball.”
After Brashear scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to narrow Marion County’s lead to 2-1, the Mustangs added another run in the bottom half of the inning. Shawn Martin doubled to drive in Sean Kindhart to give the Mustangs their two-run cushion back.
Martin’s double led to a pitching change for Brashear, with Brandon Jochimsen being pulled in favor of Garrett Housman. Jochimsen went 3.1 innings with four strikeouts, while allowing two hits, five walks and one earned run.
Marion County scored a run for the fourth inning in a row in the fifth. Stotts singled and reached second base on an error. He then advanced to third base on a passed ball and was driven in by a sacrifice by Goodwin.
The Mustangs capitalized on offensive opportunities, scoring four runs from just three hits and six walks.
“We’ve been struggling with the bat,” Whetstone said. “We’ve had some things where kids haven’t been taking signs and not doing what they are asked to do. Today, they were doing what the where asked to do and that made a difference.”
Marion County (4-3) is off until Thursday, when the Mustangs will play at North Shelby (5-2) with first pitch at 5 p.m. The Mustangs will then host Missouri Military Academy (2-2) on Friday at 5 p.m.
Whetstone has a couple of priorities for his team going into the Thursday and Friday’s games.
“Just work on hitting the baseball and seeing the baseball,” Whetstone said. “Just playing fundamental baseball and not so much about who were are playing and where we are at in the district seeding.”