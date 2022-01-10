HANNIBAL -- Hannibal senior Aaris Stolte signed a national letter-of-intent to attend Maryville University on Monday afternoon and continue his baseball career with the Saints.
Stolte will major in physical therapy once he is enrolled at Maryville University, starting his freshman season in 2022-23.
"It was a perfect fit for me," Stolte said. "I've been on five visits before Maryville, but as soon as I set foot on that campus I knew it was the one for me. They were awesome to me. The facilities are outstanding and coach (Pat) Evers made it feel like home for me."
Stolte is a four-pitch pitcher who primarily relies on a two-seam fastball that is complimented by a changeup, curveball and a slider.
While Stolte is not known for having a blazing fastball, he is good at hitting his locations.
"Aaris is the definition of a pitcher," said Hannibal baseball head coach Ian Hatton. "He doesn't have overwhelming stuff, but his pitchers are quality pitches. Our catchers, especially Keaton (Scott) do a great job of manipulating batters by keeping them off-balance. He can throw the ball where he wants it and guys like that are going to have more success than guys who can just throw hard."
Last season was Stolte's first on the varsity squad after the cancellation of his sophomore season in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Stolte slotted in as Hannibal's No. 2 pitcher behind Tanner VanWinkle and ahead of Alex Friday in a formidable Pirates pitching staff last season until he got injured late in the season.
"Even through some times he wasn't feeling the greatest and threw for us, he put together quality starts and kept us in games," Hatton said.
Three-time Cy Young Award winner, Missouri native and current Mets pitcher Max Scherzer has been Stolte's favorite pitcher.
"I've always had kind of a similar pitching style as him," Stolte said. "Just down to business and underdog-type guy who has nasty stuff and somebody who straight up competes. I've never thrown the hardest. I've never been a big velocity guy. I'm always ready to compete when I get out to the mound and show my stuff."
When Stolte is not on the mound, he will be at shortstop, a position he shares with his favorite big league player, former Dodgers and current Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.
"My dad and grandpa were Dodger fans and I was a huge Dodgers fan growing up," Stolte said. "I've watched Corey Seager all of my life. With him being a shortstop and me being a shortstop, I've always kind of mimicked his game. He's always been my favorite player and one of the most dominant players in the game."
Hannibal plans on having Stolte at the top of the lineup this season with the graduation of Drake Dudley.
"He's great at the top of the lineup because he's so disciplined at the plate and has good speed, but also he's a guy who makes great contact," Hatton said. "I'm really looking forward to a really big season from him."
Stolte is a starting guard for Hannibal's basketball team and played summer baseball after last season's spring baseball campaign.
The biggest goal for Stolte going into his senior baseball season is not personal, it's a team goal of a conference championship.
"That was our goal last year and we fell short," Stolte said. "Marshall was a great team. We got second in the conference. They graduated a lot of guys and we return a lot of guys. I think we can do it this year."
